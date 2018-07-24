Hilary Swank & Michael Shannon Team Up in 'What They Had' Trailer - Watch Now!

Hilary Swank and Michael Shannon are in the midst of a family crisis in the new trailer for their upcoming drama What They Had.

In it, the 43-year-old P.S. I Love You actress and the Shape of Water actor, also 43, play a brother-sister duo dealing with their mother’s Alzheimer’s disease.

The film hails from first-time writer/director Elizabeth Chomko and also stars Blythe Danner, Robert Forster, Taissa Farmiga, and Josh Lucas.

Here’s the synopsis: Bridget (Hilary) returns home to Chicago at her brother’s (Michael) urging to deal with her ailing mother (Blythe) and her father’s (Robert) reluctance to let go of their life together.

Watch the trailer below, and don’t miss What They Had when it hits theaters on October 12.



WHAT THEY HAD | Official Trailer