Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 9:42 am

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Looking good, Hugh Jackman!

The 49-year-old actor was seen running out of the ocean while taking a dip after a workout on Tuesday afternoon (July 24) on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia. He showed off his shirtless physique and is looking jacked!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Hugh and his wife Deborra Lee Furness recently went on an Italian vacation together.

Check out all the new photos of shirtless Hugh Jackman taking a dip in the water while showing off his toned shirtless physique…
Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 01
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 02
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 03
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 04
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 05
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 06
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 07
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 08
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 09
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 10
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 11
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 12
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 13
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 14
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 15
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 16
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 17
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 18
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 19
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 20
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 21
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 22
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 23
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 24
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 25
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 26
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 27
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 28
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 29
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 30
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 31
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 32
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 33
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 34
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 35
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 36
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 37
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 38
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 39
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 40
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 41
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 42
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 43
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 44
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 45
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 46
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 47
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 48
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 49
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 50
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 51
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 52
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 53
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 54
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 55
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 56
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 57
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 58
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 59
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 60
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 61
hugh jackman shirtless bondi beach 62

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr