Hulu Releases Teaser Trailer for 'The First' - Watch Now!

Hulu’s The First is debuting later this year, and the teaser trailer has just arrived!

The show, which stars Sean Penn, is a near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars.

Under the direction of visionary aerospace magnate Laz Ingram (Natascha McElhone), the crew contends with peril and personal sacrifice as they undertake the greatest pioneering feat in human history.

The show also co-stars LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, Rey Lucas, James Ransone, Anna Jacoby-Heron, Brian Lee Franklin and Oded Fehr.

