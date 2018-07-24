Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 1:49 pm

Ivanka Trump Is Closing Her Fashion Brand

Ivanka Trump Is Closing Her Fashion Brand

Ivanka Trump has announced that she’s shutting down her fashion brand.

“When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve,” the 36-year-old first daughter told CNBC. “After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

She reportedly also told all of the brand’s employees today about the decision.

The brand was launched in 2007 as a jewelry line, and added more products as the years went by.
