James Marsden Gets to Work on 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie

James Marsden is getting to work on the Sonic the Hedgehog!

The 44-year-old actor was dressed in a police uniform as he was seen walking around the set getting ready to film on Monday (July 23) in Vancouver, Canada.

That same day, James was seen arriving in town for his work.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Marsden

Right now, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to land on November 15, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

Check out all the new set photos of James Marsden getting ready to film…