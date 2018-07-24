Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 9:59 am

James Marsden Gets to Work on 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie

James Marsden is getting to work on the Sonic the Hedgehog!

The 44-year-old actor was dressed in a police uniform as he was seen walking around the set getting ready to film on Monday (July 23) in Vancouver, Canada.

That same day, James was seen arriving in town for his work.

Right now, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to land on November 15, 2019. Be sure to check it out!

Check out all the new set photos of James Marsden getting ready to film…
