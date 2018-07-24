Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Katie Holmes &amp; Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Katie Holmes & Scott Eastwood Meet For Lunch in Santa Monica

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted His Instagram Photos - Read His Statement

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 4:30 am

Jennifer Garner Sports Her Sunday Best for Church in LA

Jennifer Garner Sports Her Sunday Best for Church in LA

Jennifer Garner flashes a smile while wrapping up her church service!

The 46-year-old Love, Simon actress was spotted exiting the building with her family (not pictured) on Sunday (July 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner

She kept it classic in a black shirt, white skirt, black sandals with chains, and a pair of shades.

Last week, Jennifer donned an elegant black dress while presenting at the 2018 ESPYs.

Check out Jennifer‘s latest funny Instagram post below!
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer garner sports her sunday best for church service in la 01
jennifer garner sports her sunday best for church service in la 02
jennifer garner sports her sunday best for church service in la 03
jennifer garner sports her sunday best for church service in la 04
jennifer garner sports her sunday best for church service in la 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Jennifer Garner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr