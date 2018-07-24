Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 10:27 pm

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Her Pup Pippa to Lunch in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Her Pup Pippa to Lunch in Beverly Hills!

Jennifer Lawrence carries her little pooch Pippa back to her car as she leaves The Four Seasons Hotel on Tuesday afternoon (July 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old Oscar-winning actress tried to keep a low profile in a leather hat, Jimi Hendrix T-shirt, and black mules for her afternoon lunch meeting.

The day before, Jennifer was spotted stepping out for a solo lunch trip in Los Angeles.

She was also recently seen out with rumored new boyfriend Cooke Maroney, a NYC-based art gallery director.

