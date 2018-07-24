Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Fit Figure in a Bikini on 49th Birthday!

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 49th birthday TODAY (July 24) and it looks like she’s having the best time at the beach with her family!

The entertainer put her fit figure on display in a bikini in photos posted to her Instagram account.

Jennifer was joined on the vacation by her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their kids, as well as some friends, including her longtime manager Benny Medina.

“Current birthday situation… yup,” JLo captioned the photos on Instagram.

Alex wrote a touching birthday tribute on his account. He wrote, “When we were kids, birthdays were exciting because it was all about the gifts we would be getting. A new bat, dance shoes, maybe a new CD (yes I’m old!). I see firsthand how that’s changed for Jennifer, and how she’s found joy in sharing with others. For someone who has been about giving everything she has 365 days a year—to our children, our families, the world—I hope today, we can give you all the happiness you deserve. I love you mucho Macha 13.”