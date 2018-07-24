Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 2:05 pm

Jessica Alba Teams Up with Staples for Back to School Season!

Jessica Alba Teams Up with Staples for Back to School Season!

Jessica Alba keeps it chic and casual in a jumpsuit while making her way out of an office building after a meeting in Midtown on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City.

The 37-year-old actress and The Honest Company founder then arrived at Staples to announce her partnership with Staples for this Back to School season to prepare students for a successful school year.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Jessica and Staples plan to help students succeed in the upcoming school year with a scholarship sweepstakes and in-kind donations to support classroom projects on http://DonorsChoose.org.


FYI: Jessica is wearing a Kamille Factory Jumper by SEA New York and Aquatalia shoes.
