Tue, 24 July 2018 at 8:40 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Spend the Day with Their Moms in NYC!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Spend the Day with Their Moms in NYC!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were joined by some special guests on their afternoon outing – their moms!

The 28-year-old DNCE singer’s mom Denise and the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress’ mom Sally joined the engaged couple for an afternoon of sightseeing on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Joe kept things cool in a white T-shirt, black shorts, and sunglasses while Sophie went sporty in a NY Yankees hat and leggings for their outing.

Over the weekend, Joe and Sophie both got new tattoos dedicated to their grandfathers.

20+ pictures inside of the couple stepping out in NYC…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

