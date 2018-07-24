John Krasinski Reveals How He Reacted to Losing 'Captain America' Role to Chris Evans

John Krasinski is on the cover of Variety‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 38-year-old Jack Ryan star had to share with the mag…

On finding out he lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans on his wife’s birthday: “My agent called and said, ‘They’re going to go with Chris Evans and I remember I said, ‘Yeah, look at him. He’s Captain America.’ [When my wife Emily Blunt wanted to cancel our dinner plans,] I said, ‘It’s Chris Evans. Of course we’re going to dinner.’”

On portraying Jack Ryan on television vs film: “I don’t know if I wanted to be Jack Ryan just to be Jack Ryan, though I probably would have been. It was really the pitch of a long-form television version. Maybe movies weren’t the best medium for Jack Ryan, really, with the books being so long and rich and detailed with tradecraft that with long-form television you could really investigate the character in a real way, similar to the books.”

On using Dwayne Johnson’s outdoor gym in the hot Atlanta weather: “He likes to sweat it out but sometimes I look around and wonder if he’s punking me, and he’s working out somewhere where there’s air conditioning.”

For more from John, visit Variety.com.