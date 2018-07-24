Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 2:44 pm

John Krasinski Reveals How He Reacted to Losing 'Captain America' Role to Chris Evans

John Krasinski Reveals How He Reacted to Losing 'Captain America' Role to Chris Evans

John Krasinski is on the cover of Variety‘s latest issue.

Here’s what the 38-year-old Jack Ryan star had to share with the mag…

On finding out he lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans on his wife’s birthday: “My agent called and said, ‘They’re going to go with Chris Evans and I remember I said, ‘Yeah, look at him. He’s Captain America.’ [When my wife Emily Blunt wanted to cancel our dinner plans,] I said, ‘It’s Chris Evans. Of course we’re going to dinner.’”

On portraying Jack Ryan on television vs film: “I don’t know if I wanted to be Jack Ryan just to be Jack Ryan, though I probably would have been. It was really the pitch of a long-form television version. Maybe movies weren’t the best medium for Jack Ryan, really, with the books being so long and rich and detailed with tradecraft that with long-form television you could really investigate the character in a real way, similar to the books.”

On using Dwayne Johnson’s outdoor gym in the hot Atlanta weather: “He likes to sweat it out but sometimes I look around and wonder if he’s punking me, and he’s working out somewhere where there’s air conditioning.”

For more from John, visit Variety.com.

john krasinski variety 01

Credit: Cliff Watts for Variety
Posted to: John Krasinski, Magazine

