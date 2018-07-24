Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

All three of the Jonas Brothers have spoken out on Twitter to send their love and support to their longtime friend Demi Lovato after she was hospitalized for a suspected overdose.

Kevin, Joe, and Nick first worked with Demi ten years ago on the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock and they have continued their professional relationship ever since.

Demi and Joe were even a couple at one point and they have remained friends in the years since their breakup.

Nick‘s girlfriend Priyanka Chopra also spoke out on Twitter to send her “strength and prayers.” Read all of the tweets below.

Make sure to read what Demi's rep said in the first statement since the hospitalization.

Like all of you I am thinking of @DDLovato right now. She needs our prayers and support. We all know how strong you are Demi. #prayfordemi — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) July 25, 2018

