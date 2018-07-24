Josh Duhamel & Eiza Gonzalez Split After a Few Months of Dating

Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018

Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez are no longer together.

The 45-year-old Transformers actor and the 28-year-old Baby Driver actress have parted ways after a few months of dating, People confirmed on Tuesday (July 24).

The two first went public with their relationship back in June, although they’d been reportedly dating for months before. This was Josh’s first relationships since splitting with Fergie in 2017 after eight years of marriage.

“Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” a source told People of the reason behind the split.
