Tue, 24 July 2018 at 11:50 am

Justin Theroux Explains How He Became Friends with 'Queer Eye' Guys by Slipping Into Their DMs

Justin Theroux Explains How He Became Friends with 'Queer Eye' Guys by Slipping Into Their DMs

Justin Theroux stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday (July 23) and opened up about his new friendship with the cast of Netflix’s Queer Eye, including Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski!

“They’ve sort of included me in their little wolf pack,” the 46-year-old actor-writer told Jimmy after referring to the them as “Johnny” and “Tanny.”

“I was a big fan of the first season and kind of binged it. I did one of those things that I’ve never done before in my life,” Justin continued. “I was with some friends, it was Easter. And I was like, I’m just gonna DM them because I saw in [Jonathan's] Stories that he was in New York. Now it’s sort of become this thing whenever they’re in town.”

Justin also talked about his new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me, and reveals that boxing is now part of his workout regimen.

Also pictured: Justin spotted keeping it cool and casual while walking his dog Kuma in Washington Square Park on Saturday (July 21) in New York City.


Justin Theroux Drew Vaginas with Queer Eye Guys

Click inside to watch the rest of Justin Theroux’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Justin Theroux on Boxing & Playing a Spy
