Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 1:38 pm

K-Pop Boy Band Monsta X 'Want To' Explore Solo Projects Eventually

K-Pop Boy Band Monsta X 'Want To' Explore Solo Projects Eventually

The boys of Monsta X are not opposed to trying out solo muisical careers.

During an appearance Good Day New York on Tuesday morning (July 23), band member I.M. was asked if the group had ever considered working on solo projects.

“Not right now,” I.M. replied. “We want to, but right now we’re focusing on our team.”

That same day, the guys – members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Jooheon – also stopped by the BUILD Series for a lively discussion surrounding the origins of the group, what it is like being an idol and their dream careers outside of K-Pop.

In case you missed it, Monsta X were kind enough to supply JustJared.com with some fun facts about themselves – Check them out here!


Monsta X On Collaborating With Other Artists

Click inside to watch more from MONSTA X’s appearance on BUILD…


Monsta X On Getting To Tour The Globe

Monsta X Chats About “The Connect: Dejavu” (With Our Pre-Show, The BUILD Up)
Just Jared on Facebook
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 01
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 02
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 03
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 04
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 05
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 06
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 07
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 08
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 09
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 10
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 11
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 12
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 13
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 14
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 15
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 16
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 17
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 18
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 19
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 20
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 21
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 22
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 23
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 24
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 25
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 26
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 27
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 28
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 29
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 30
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 31
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 32
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 33
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 34
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 35
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 36
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 37
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 38
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 39
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 40
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 41
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 42
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 43
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 44
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 45
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 46
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 47
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 48
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 49
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 50
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 51
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 52
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 53
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 54
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 55
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 56
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 57
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 58
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 59
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 60
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 61
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 62
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 63
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 64
k pop boy band monsta x want to explore solo projects eventually 65

Credit: Mike Pont and Noam Galai; Photos: BUILD Series
Posted to: Hyungwon, I.M, Jooheon, Kihyun, Minhyuk, MONSTA X, Shownu, Wonho

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr