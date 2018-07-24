K-Pop Boy Band Monsta X 'Want To' Explore Solo Projects Eventually

The boys of Monsta X are not opposed to trying out solo muisical careers.

During an appearance Good Day New York on Tuesday morning (July 23), band member I.M. was asked if the group had ever considered working on solo projects.

“Not right now,” I.M. replied. “We want to, but right now we’re focusing on our team.”

That same day, the guys – members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Jooheon – also stopped by the BUILD Series for a lively discussion surrounding the origins of the group, what it is like being an idol and their dream careers outside of K-Pop.

In case you missed it, Monsta X were kind enough to supply JustJared.com with some fun facts about themselves – Check them out here!



Monsta X On Collaborating With Other Artists

Click inside to watch more from MONSTA X’s appearance on BUILD…



Monsta X On Getting To Tour The Globe



Monsta X Chats About “The Connect: Dejavu” (With Our Pre-Show, The BUILD Up)