Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner!

The 25-year-old model confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over,” along with the engagement ring emoji. See the photo she posted to go along with the announcement below!

The pair have been dating for six years. If you don’t know, Joshua, 33, is a businessman and investor. He’s the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump.

Congrats to the happy couple!