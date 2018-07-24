Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 12:40 pm

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner!

Karlie Kloss Is Engaged to Joshua Kushner!

Karlie Kloss is engaged to Joshua Kushner!

The 25-year-old model confirmed the news on her Instagram account, writing, “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over,” along with the engagement ring emoji. See the photo she posted to go along with the announcement below!

The pair have been dating for six years. If you don’t know, Joshua, 33, is a businessman and investor. He’s the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump.

Congrats to the happy couple!

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

  • Mark

    Smart. She won’t have to testify against Josh when inevitably they all get arrested for colluding with the Russian Government. Of course, the downside is jail. But congrats Karlie and Joshua, hope you guys get conjugal visits in prison!!

  • HG

    The wedding is going to be weird AF if all her Hollywood celebs/models have to sit there next to Joshua’s disgusting brother and sister in law.

  • Calamity

    Why marry into a swamp?