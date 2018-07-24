Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 1:41 am

Katie Holmes Supports Christian Slater & Glenn Close at 'The Wife' Premiere

Katie Holmes steps out to support the cast of The Wife at the Los Angeles premiere!

The 39-year-old Ray Donovan actress hit the red carpet at the event held at the Pacific Design Center on Monday (July 23) in West Hollywood, Calif.

She kept it chic in a white blouse and jacket, grey pants, black pumps, and a blue necklace.

She was joined by the film’s stars Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Christian Slater, and Annie Starke.

Also in attendance were Rose Byrne, Carly Chaikin, Jeff Goldblum, and his wife Emilie Livingston.

In The Wife, a wife questions her life choices as she travels to Stockholm with her husband, where he is slated to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. Don’t miss it when it hits U.S. theaters on August 17!

FYI: Katie is wearing Isabel Marant with Manolo Blahnik shoes.

35+ pictures inside of Katie Holmes and more at the premiere…

