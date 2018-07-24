Kelly Macdonald Gets Steve Buscemi's Support at 'Puzzle' Premiere

Kelly Macdonald walks the red carpet at the Cinema Society screening of her new movie Puzzle on Tuesday (July 24) at the Roxy Cienma in New York City.

The actress was joined by her former Boardwalk Empire co-star Steve Buscemi at the event!

Kelly‘s co-stars David Denman and Bubba Weller were also spotted on the red carpet and at the after party at the Roxy Hotel. Some other stars who stepped out for the event included Jake Lacy and Brian d’Arcy James.

Puzzle is about a suburban mother who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles, which unexpectedly draws her into a new world – where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined. The film opens in limited theaters on July 27.