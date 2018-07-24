Top Stories
Tue, 24 July 2018 at 11:49 am

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Khloe for Taking Her Trainer for the Day!

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Khloe for Taking Her Trainer for the Day!

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to jokingly call out her younger sister Khloe Kardashian for taking her trainer for the day.

It all started when Khloe took to Twitter on Tuesday morning (July 24) and wrote, “Exciting day!!!! Shooting for Good American all day!! I love days like this! I get hang out with such bad ass empowering women! LETS DO IT!!!”

Kim then quote tweeted Khloe and had something to say about Khloe hiring her trainer Melissa Alcantara.

“Yeah exciting for you! You took my trainer for the campaign so I can’t workout today! LOL,” Kim wrote.

Kim actually tweeted, and then deleted, something else to Khloe. See both tweets below!
Photos: Getty, Twitter
