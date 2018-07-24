Lamar Odom Says He's 'OK' After Being Present for Shooting at NYC Hooters

Lamar Odom is addressing the recent shooting at Hooters that he was present for.

The 38-year-old retired NBA player took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 24) to reveal that he is safe after the shooting, while also revealing the “truth” of the situation.

“I want to let my fans know that I am OK. Thanks for your messages I will try to respond to as many fans I can,” Lamar wrote. “Just to share the ‘truth’ here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way! Thanks, Lamar Odom.”

The NYPD revealed that members of Lamar‘s entourage were involved in a verbal dispute at a Hooters on July 19 in Queens, New York.

Lamar and his friends were eating outside when members of the other group fired shots before fleeing the scene. Lamar was present for the dispute, but was not involved.