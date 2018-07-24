Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 9:57 pm

Lamar Odom Says He's 'OK' After Being Present for Shooting at NYC Hooters

Lamar Odom Says He's 'OK' After Being Present for Shooting at NYC Hooters

Lamar Odom is addressing the recent shooting at Hooters that he was present for.

The 38-year-old retired NBA player took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 24) to reveal that he is safe after the shooting, while also revealing the “truth” of the situation.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lamar Odom

“I want to let my fans know that I am OK. Thanks for your messages I will try to respond to as many fans I can,” Lamar wrote. “Just to share the ‘truth’ here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way! Thanks, Lamar Odom.”

The NYPD revealed that members of Lamar‘s entourage were involved in a verbal dispute at a Hooters on July 19 in Queens, New York.

Lamar and his friends were eating outside when members of the other group fired shots before fleeing the scene. Lamar was present for the dispute, but was not involved.

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lamar Odom

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr