Lena Dunham & Jenni Konner End Their Producing Partnership

Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner have split as producing partners.

The longtime friends created the series Girls together and their joint overall deal with HBO expires in December, but they are end their partnership now.

Lena and Jenni just wrapped production on their upcoming show Camping and they will continue to work together on current projects, but will move forward separately on upcoming projects.

“We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other’s choices. While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together. HBO has been our home for quite some time and we look forward to continuing there as we both move forward,” they said in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Camping, which was written and executive produced by the duo, does not yet have a premiere date.