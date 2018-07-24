Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 1:19 pm

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes - Read the Instagram Comments

Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram to threaten to fire two of the servers at her nightclub, Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Greece – and it’s all because of footwear.

The official Lohan Beach House Instagram account posted a photo of the two female servers in matching dresses but they were both wearing different pairs of high heels.

In the comments, Lindsay wrote, “Wear the same shoes please,” and added, “Or you’re fired.”

Then, a fan questioned if she was actually serious.

“@lindsaylohan pls tell me you’re not joking need this to be real,” the fan wrote, to which Lindsay replied, “Totally serious!”
Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Lindsay Lohan

Getty
  • lulubelle

    what a fucking idiot. you don’t chastise employees on social media.

  • Tandy

    That’s not what IG is for, moron. If you have a problem with them, then tell that to their faces.