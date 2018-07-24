Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans is getting in some relaxation time before filming Murder Mystery!

The 39-year-old actor was hanging out shirtless in a pool in Portofino, Italy on Tuesday (July 24) with fellow actor Victor Turpin, who he has been rumored to be dating since the beginning of the year.

The guys have been traveling all around the world together this summer, including recent stops in Shanghai and Australia.

If you don’t know, Luke is set to star in Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, and the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, arrived in town this week to get ready to start!

40+ pictures inside of Luke Evans and Victor Turpin at the pool in Portofino, Italy…
Photos: Backgrid
  • Jamie

    Did Luke officially come out as gay? I know there have been rumors for awhile, but I don’t remember him confirming anything.