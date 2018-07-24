Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans is getting in some relaxation time before filming Murder Mystery!

The 39-year-old actor was hanging out shirtless in a pool in Portofino, Italy on Tuesday (July 24) with fellow actor Victor Turpin, who he has been rumored to be dating since the beginning of the year.

The guys have been traveling all around the world together this summer, including recent stops in Shanghai and Australia.

If you don’t know, Luke is set to star in Adam Sandler‘s new Netflix movie Murder Mystery, and the cast, including Jennifer Aniston, arrived in town this week to get ready to start!

