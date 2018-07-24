Mark Wahlberg Reveals This Oscar-Winning Actor Almost Prevented Him From Getting Movie Role

Mark Wahlberg hits the stage as the keynote speaker at the 2018 LEAP Foundation Conference on Tuesday (July 24) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor stopped by the event to help provide students with knowledge, foundational life skills, and confidence to achieve their academic and professional goals.

While he was at the event, Mark revealed that he and former co-star Leonardo DiCaprio had a brief feud on set of their 1995 movie The Basketball Diaries.

“He didn’t want me for the part, and I didn’t think he was right for the part,” Mark shared. “We both had to really learn how to respect each other, and we earned it.”

