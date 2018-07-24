Model Derek Chadwick Comes Out as Gay

Derek Chadwick is opening up about his sexuality for the first time in a new cover story for Gay Times‘ August 2018 issue.

Here is what the 23-year-old Instagram influencer and model had to share with the mag:

On coming out so publicly: “Coming out in this way allows me to use the privilege that I have to help other people who don’t have that. The opportunities that I’ve been given to have a voice. I feel like that was the main reason why I wanted to do this cover. I want to be the person that’s at those rallies and events advocating for people and anybody. I never felt that I could do that unless I did this, and I think this is a major way for people to see visible queer people… If I can just inspire one person, whoever that is, to be their true self or do something they were scared to do or didn’t feel 100% confident in, that would be the most rewarding part of all this.”

On why he’s waited so long to publicly address his sexuality: “I felt it (‘gay shame’) on the most personal level that you could feel it because my parents were, at first, not very accepting of it (being gay) at all. I came out to my mom and step-dad, and I remember my mom saying that she thought I was straight. I have a very private life, and because I haven’t been out, I’ve been nervous about people seeing my personality because I didn’t want them to jump to conclusions about me without knowing my whole story. That’s what has made me cautious on social media to begin with – to reveal the real me.”

On living openly moving forward: “To be honest, I really don’t care what people think about me. It helps you to not let negative comments affect the positive comments… I literally came from this small town in Long Island and am living now in Los Angeles. I want to show that you’re able to do anything you put your mind to. Sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.”

