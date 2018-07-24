Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Heroin Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 5:29 pm

Model Derek Chadwick Comes Out as Gay

Model Derek Chadwick Comes Out as Gay

Derek Chadwick is opening up about his sexuality for the first time in a new cover story for Gay Times‘ August 2018 issue.

Here is what the 23-year-old Instagram influencer and model had to share with the mag:

On coming out so publicly: “Coming out in this way allows me to use the privilege that I have to help other people who don’t have that. The opportunities that I’ve been given to have a voice. I feel like that was the main reason why I wanted to do this cover. I want to be the person that’s at those rallies and events advocating for people and anybody. I never felt that I could do that unless I did this, and I think this is a major way for people to see visible queer people… If I can just inspire one person, whoever that is, to be their true self or do something they were scared to do or didn’t feel 100% confident in, that would be the most rewarding part of all this.”

On why he’s waited so long to publicly address his sexuality: “I felt it (‘gay shame’) on the most personal level that you could feel it because my parents were, at first, not very accepting of it (being gay) at all. I came out to my mom and step-dad, and I remember my mom saying that she thought I was straight. I have a very private life, and because I haven’t been out, I’ve been nervous about people seeing my personality because I didn’t want them to jump to conclusions about me without knowing my whole story. That’s what has made me cautious on social media to begin with – to reveal the real me.”

On living openly moving forward: “To be honest, I really don’t care what people think about me. It helps you to not let negative comments affect the positive comments… I literally came from this small town in Long Island and am living now in Los Angeles. I want to show that you’re able to do anything you put your mind to. Sounds cheesy, but it’s the truth.”

For more from Derek, visit GayTimes.co.uk.
Just Jared on Facebook
derek chadwick gay times magazine 01
derek chadwick gay times magazine 02
derek chadwick gay times magazine 03
derek chadwick gay times magazine 04
derek chadwick gay times magazine 05
derek chadwick gay times magazine 06
derek chadwick gay times magazine 07

Photos: Ryan Pfluger
Posted to: Derek Chadwick, Magazine, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr