Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 2:23 pm

Paris Jackson Hangs With Friends at Venice Beach!

Paris Jackson Hangs With Friends at Venice Beach!

Paris Jackson is soaking up the sun!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted meeting up with friends on Monday (July 23) in Venice Beach, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Paris Jackson

Paris walked her dog as she and her friends stepped out for lunch in the area. She looked stylish in a boho-chic ensemble, sporting beaded necklaces, a wide headband and a patchwork skirt.

Paris has an exciting movie role coming up: she’ll be acting in The Space Between, an indie comedy-drama co-starring Kelsey Grammer and Jackson White.
Just Jared on Facebook
paris jackson venice beach july 2018 01
paris jackson venice beach july 2018 02
paris jackson venice beach july 2018 03
paris jackson venice beach july 2018 04
paris jackson venice beach july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Paris Jackson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr