Paris Jackson Hangs With Friends at Venice Beach!

Paris Jackson is soaking up the sun!

The 20-year-old actress was spotted meeting up with friends on Monday (July 23) in Venice Beach, Calif.

Paris walked her dog as she and her friends stepped out for lunch in the area. She looked stylish in a boho-chic ensemble, sporting beaded necklaces, a wide headband and a patchwork skirt.

Paris has an exciting movie role coming up: she’ll be acting in The Space Between, an indie comedy-drama co-starring Kelsey Grammer and Jackson White.