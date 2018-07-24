Prince Harry Reunites With Elton John to Launch AIDS Initiative in Amsterdam

Prince Harry and Sir Elton John joined forces during the second day of the 2018 AIDS Conference on Tuesday (July 24) to launch a global organization aimed at targeting HIV infections in men.

The Duke of Sussex, 33, said he was “honoured” to share the stage with Sir Elton at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam to launch the MenStar Coalition.

“I am honoured to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the centre of his work,” Harry said during his speech as the co-founder of the Africa-based charity Sentebale, which helps young people living with HIV.

“For over a quarter of a century he has worked tirelessly to fund research services and communities around the world. Today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavour: a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transition of HIV – particularly in sub-Saharan Africa,” Harry continued. “We succeed when we put people at the heart of our strategies – when we harness the huge potential of people living with HIV to help guide the delivery of services; when we create platforms for young people to shape and direct the services they rely on.”