Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo &amp; 'Sex &amp; the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Sarah Jessica Parker Comments on Chris Noth's Jacked Photo & 'Sex & the City' Fans Are Loving It!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 9:37 am

Prince Harry Reunites With Elton John to Launch AIDS Initiative in Amsterdam

Prince Harry Reunites With Elton John to Launch AIDS Initiative in Amsterdam

Prince Harry and Sir Elton John joined forces during the second day of the 2018 AIDS Conference on Tuesday (July 24) to launch a global organization aimed at targeting HIV infections in men.

The Duke of Sussex, 33, said he was “honoured” to share the stage with Sir Elton at the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam to launch the MenStar Coalition.

“I am honoured to be sharing the stage with someone who has always put people at the centre of his work,” Harry said during his speech as the co-founder of the Africa-based charity Sentebale, which helps young people living with HIV.

“For over a quarter of a century he has worked tirelessly to fund research services and communities around the world. Today, he has come to Amsterdam to announce his latest endeavour: a billion dollar global partnership to break the cycle of male transition of HIV – particularly in sub-Saharan Africa,” Harry continued. “We succeed when we put people at the heart of our strategies – when we harness the huge potential of people living with HIV to help guide the delivery of services; when we create platforms for young people to shape and direct the services they rely on.”
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 01
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 02
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 03
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 04
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 05
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 06
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 07
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 08
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 09
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 10
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 11
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 12
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 13
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 14
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 15
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 16
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 17
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 18
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 19
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 20
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 21
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 22
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 23
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 24
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 25
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 26
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 27
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 28
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 29
prince harry reunites with elton john to launch aids initiative in amsterdam 30

Credit: Dutch Press Photo; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Elton John, Prince Harry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr