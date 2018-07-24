Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Brad Pitt &amp; Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Spotting Filming 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 12:06 pm

Roseanne Barr Is 'Disgusted' Over Support James Gunn Is Receiving

Roseanne Barr Is 'Disgusted' Over Support James Gunn Is Receiving

Roseanne Barr is not happy with the support James Gunn is receiving for his deleted tweets about pedophilia.

Roseanne took to Twitter to write, “I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand.”

She, of course, referenced her racist tweet that caused her to get Roseanne cancelled by ABC.

If you missed it, James was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy after his tweets resurfaced many years later. He’s received support from Dave Bautista, Selma Blair, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Gunn, Roseanne Barr

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr