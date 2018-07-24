Roseanne Barr Is 'Disgusted' Over Support James Gunn Is Receiving

Roseanne Barr is not happy with the support James Gunn is receiving for his deleted tweets about pedophilia.

Roseanne took to Twitter to write, “I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand.”

She, of course, referenced her racist tweet that caused her to get Roseanne cancelled by ABC.

If you missed it, James was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy after his tweets resurfaced many years later. He’s received support from Dave Bautista, Selma Blair, and more.