Sam Rockwell & Michelle Williams to Play Dance Legends Bob Fosse & Gwen Verdon in FX Series

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams are heading to the small screen in an upcoming FX limited series based on the lives of dance legends Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is executive producing the series with Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, George Stelzner, as well as Rockwell and Williams.

Steven, who wrote the book for Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, wrote the premiere episode and will serve as showrunner. Thomas Kail, the director of Hamilton, is directing the episode.

“We are over the moon about this dream team we’ve assembled for this incredible series,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Tommy, Steven, and Lin are the perfect team to tell the story of Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, and we’re so thrilled to have Sam and Michelle playing these iconic roles.”

“Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film,” Kail, Levenson and Miranda said in a joint statement. “But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse’s work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style – and make him a star. We are honored to work with the incredible team at FX and Fox 21, and these two extraordinary actors, to tell the story of this remarkable couple, and the complicated, fascinating relationship between them.”