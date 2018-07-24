'Scream' Fans Have the Chance to Stay in the Famous House!

If you’re a big fan of the horror movie Scream, you better continue reading!

You now have the chance to have a sleepover in the house where the ending to the original film took place. A Kickstarter campaign was launched to raise funds for Scream Comes Home, which is being billed as a “once-in-a-lifetime gathering and screening of the iconic horror movie at the actual house where its classic ending took place.”

The home where the movie was filmed, located in northern California, is being rented out for one special weekend in October.

For $200, fans can purchase a ticket to the all-day event on the grounds of the home, including access to a Scream screening in the home’s barn. More packages are available at higher price ranges to include things like a tour of Scream film locations in Santa Rosa, admittance to a private concert from Ice Nine Kills, and even the chance to stay overnight in the home.

Go to Kickstarter.com to find out how to get your tickets!