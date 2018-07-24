Top Stories
Demi Lovato Rushed to Hospital for Apparent Overdose - Report

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 9:18 pm

Shawn Mendes Hangs Out with Fans Ahead of Flight Out of LAX!

Shawn Mendes Hangs Out with Fans Ahead of Flight Out of LAX!

Shawn Mendes is all smiles as he snaps a couple pictures with fans while arriving at LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (July 24) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old “In My Blood” singer looked handsome in a olive-colored buttoned down shirt, black jeans, and sunglasses as he headed towards his flight out of town.

Earlier that day, it was announced that Shawn will be performing at the 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards – the music awards show presented by the Canadian television channel Much – that will air on August 26.
Photos: Backgrid USA
