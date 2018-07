'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard's Band Calpurnia Performs on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

Finn Wolfhard is more than just a Stranger Things actor – he’s also a rock star!

The 15-year-old actor and musician performed with his band Calpurnia on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (July 23).

The Canadian indie-rock band performed two tracks: “City Boy” and “Greyhound.”

The band, which formed last year, features Ayla Tesler-Mabe, Jack Anderson and Malcolm Craig. Their debut EP, Scout, was released in June, and also features their single “Louie.”

Watch their performance on Kimmel below!