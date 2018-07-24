Top Stories
Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Hugh Jackman Showers Off His Shirtless Body After His Beach Workout!

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Lindsay Lohan Threatens to Fire Her Nightclub Servers Over Their Shoes

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Tue, 24 July 2018 at 12:50 pm

Sutton Foster Is 'So Excited' For Hilary Duff Over Her Pregnancy

Sutton Foster Is 'So Excited' For Hilary Duff Over Her Pregnancy

Sutton Foster happily gets in-between her co-stars Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann while hitting the carpet at their special fan screening of Younger: Cast in Conversation at 92Y held on Monday (July 23) in New York City.

The three stars were joined at the event by their writer-director-creator Darren Star.

At the event, Sutton and Nico gave an update on how their other cast mate Hilary Duff has been holding up while pregnant with her second child.

“She’s doing great! I just saw her in L.A. we had a summer party and she came over and she seemed so happy and I’m so excited for her,” Sutton expressed (via ET). “We all have kids, and we’re all like sharing cute videos of [them]… and she was like, ‘Well, I have a video,’ and she shows us a sonogram! And we’re all like, ‘What?!’”

Nico added that Hilary “pulled a fast one on everyone” by keeping her pregnancy under wraps throughout production of the show’s fifth season.
Just Jared on Facebook
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 01
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 02
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 03
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 04
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 05
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 06
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 07
sutton foster is so excited for hilary duff over her pregnancy 08

Credit: Adam Nemser; Photos: Startraksphoto.com
Posted to: Darren Star, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Sutton Foster

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr