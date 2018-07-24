Sutton Foster Is 'So Excited' For Hilary Duff Over Her Pregnancy

Sutton Foster happily gets in-between her co-stars Nico Tortorella and Peter Hermann while hitting the carpet at their special fan screening of Younger: Cast in Conversation at 92Y held on Monday (July 23) in New York City.

The three stars were joined at the event by their writer-director-creator Darren Star.

At the event, Sutton and Nico gave an update on how their other cast mate Hilary Duff has been holding up while pregnant with her second child.

“She’s doing great! I just saw her in L.A. we had a summer party and she came over and she seemed so happy and I’m so excited for her,” Sutton expressed (via ET). “We all have kids, and we’re all like sharing cute videos of [them]… and she was like, ‘Well, I have a video,’ and she shows us a sonogram! And we’re all like, ‘What?!’”

Nico added that Hilary “pulled a fast one on everyone” by keeping her pregnancy under wraps throughout production of the show’s fifth season.