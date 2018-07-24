Tom Cruise & Jimmy Fallon Can't Stop Laughing During 'Mad Lib Theater' On 'The Tonight Show'!

Tom Cruise made an appearance last night’s (July 23) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and participated in a hilarious, Mission: Impossible edition of Mad Lib Theater!

The 56-year-old actor had to say random words to fill in the blanks for a scene that he would then perform alongside Jimmy. In the scene, Tom and Jimmy act out a dramatic spy movie scene.

Throughout the skit, Tom and Jimmy couldn’t stop laughing from all the hilarious things they had to say to each other, making it even more hilarious.

Tom also talks about the real-life stunts he had to complete for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, like jumping across rooftops, and reveals what it’s really like to free fall from a rope while dangling from a flying helicopter – Watch more after the cut!



Mad Lib Theater with Tom Cruise (Mission: Impossible Edition)

Click inside to watch the rest of Tom Cruise’s appearance on The Tonight Show…



