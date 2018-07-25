Amy Adams Joins 'Sharp Objects' Co-Stars at Summer TCAs 2018!

Amy Adams looks pretty in florals as she attends the HBO portion of the 2018 Summer TCA Press Tour on Wednesday (July 24) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old actress was joined at the event by co-stars Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, and Eliza Scanlen along with director Jean-Marc Vallee as they promoted their hit limited series Sharp Objects.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

“There was a closeness on set that existed or became during the shooting that helped us through the darkness of the subject matter,” Amy said at the event.

“That’s what saved us,” Patricia chimed in. “We had these traumatic days and then we’d drink fake alcohol on the set then have real alcohol — that was at night.”

New episodes of Sharp Objects air on HBO on Sunday nights at 9pm ET.

15+ pictures inside of the cast at the press event…