Amy Poehler & Jimmy Fallon Face Off In Hilarious Round of 'Think Fast!'

Amy Poehler reunited with her former SNL co-star Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday (July 24) and partook in a silly round of “Think Fast!”

The 46-year-old actress and Jimmy took turns asking each other random questions and immediately answering them with the first thing that pops into their heads before time runs out.

Amy was a good sport about it but admitted she wanted to play something more competitive. “It doesn’t matter if the answer is right or wrong,” Jimmy insisted. “What’s the point then?” Amy asked. “Is there winning to this?”



Amy also discusses re-teaming with Nick Offerman for their lighthearted NBC competition series, Making It, and compares Jimmy‘s survival skills to her boat-building co-host.



Think Fast! with Amy Poehler

