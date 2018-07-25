Andy Cohen Becomes Britney Spears' Bitch for NYC Show - Watch Video!

Andy Cohen was the lucky audience member who got to go on stage and become Britney Spears‘ bitch during her concert at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City!

The entertainer is currently touring the world with her Piece of Me concert and she performed two shows in the Big Apple this week.

Andy, who hosts Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, is a longtime Britney fan and looked elated to be on stage with the pop star.

At the end of the “Freak Show” performance, Britney told the crowd, “I think you all know who this is. Give it up for him!”

As Andy walked away, Britney added, “Wow! Ears! He’s loud.”