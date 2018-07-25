Ariana Grande's Mom Joan Speaks Out About Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande‘s mom Joan penned a touching message following news of Demi Lovato‘s overdose.

Joan took to her Twitter to share her thoughts about Demi.

“I am knocked down over Demi, and I pray that she recovers quickly and finds sobriety again. It is work, hard work, but with support and love, she will succeed! I know it, we are there for her in any way. She is a sweet, kind person, who has in my personal experience always shown love to everyone in my world,” Joan wrote.

She also revealed that Demi was a support to Ariana‘s brother Frankie as he found sobriety.

Joan added, “She was there for Frankie during his work with sobriety…and as we know he just celebrated his ONE year. She has always been so supportive of Ariana as well…Women supporting women, what a fabulous idea!”

Ariana quoted her mom’s message, adding, “mom wrote something beautiful. check it out. much love.”

Check out Joan‘s entire message below…