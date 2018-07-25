Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 2:22 am

Austin Nichols Praises Andrew Lincoln in Open Letter: 'My Hero'

Austin Nichols Praises Andrew Lincoln in Open Letter: 'My Hero'

Andrew Lincoln is officially leaving The Walking Dead after the upcoming ninth season and his former co-star Austin Nichols is praising his work ethic in an open letter.

Austin played the character Spencer Monroe in seasons five, six, and season of the hit AMC series.

In his open letter, Austin reflected on the leader that Andrew was on set.

“I have been on different TV shows and movies over the years, but I have never seen a leader like Andy. I have seen appalling behavior from actors. Screaming. Mind games. Pulling rank. From Andy, I saw selflessness,” he wrote. “I saw grace. I saw kindness. I saw a man lift his fellow actors up when they were struggling. I saw a man give other actors the spotlight when he could easily have kept it for himself.”

You can read the full letter in the gallery!
Photos: Getty, Twitter
