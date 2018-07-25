Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt gets playful and sticks his tongue out at some onlookers while getting ready to film his movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Tuesday night (July 24) in Los Angeles.

The 54-year-old actor was joined by Leonardo DiCaprio as they filmed more car scenes for the new Quentin Tarantino film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters on July 26, 2019!

