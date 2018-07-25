Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 3:39 pm

Chris Hardwick to Return to 'Talking Dead' After AMC Investigation

Chris Hardwick will be returning as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of ‘Talking Dead’ and ‘Talking with Chris Hardwick.’ We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” AMC said in a statement about the decision (via Variety).

If you don’t know, last month, Chris‘ ex Chloe Dykstra accused an unnamed ex-boyfriend of emotional and sexual abuse.

Chris denied any wrongdoing. He was temporarily taken off of his AMC duties, but it appears as if he will be returning in the near future.
