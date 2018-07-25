Top Stories
Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 11:59 pm

Demi Lovato Reportedly Heading Back to Rehab After Hospitalization

Demi Lovato is reportedly heading back to rehab.

The 25-year-old Tell Me You Love Me pop superstar is “very grateful to be alive” according to E! News, and will be heading back to rehab after being hospitalized for an apparent overdose.

Demi was reportedly treated with overdose reversal drug Narcan at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday (July 24) by first responders, who found her unconscious.

Stars have been voicing their support for Demi on social media, and at least one – her ex, Wilmer Valderrama, has visited her in the hospital.
