Disney's 'Lady & the Tramp' Reboot Sets First Cast Member Ashley Jensen

Disney’s Lady and the Tramp reboot has cast its first actress!

Ashley Jensen will be joining the remake of the 1955 animated classic, Deadline reports.

Known for her roles in Extras, Ugly Betty, and Sherlock Gnomes, Ashley will have a supporting role as the voice of Scottish Terrier Jackie (Jock in the original film), a loyal friend to Lady.

The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean will helm the CGI and live-action re-imagining, a priority project for the studio’s as-yet-untitled streaming service set to launch in late 2019. Rather than playing in theaters, the film will be an exclusive to the service, which will feature film and TV content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm.

Lady and the Tramp could potentially start production later this year.