Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 11:34 am

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Destroyed Again

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Destroyed Again
  • See the photos of what happened to Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – TMZ
  • Aw! Camila Cabello and her boyfriend are so cute – Just Jared Jr
  • Mission: Impossible – Fallout…is it worth a watch? – Lainey Gossip
  • Jennifer Lopez is showing off her amazing body – TooFab
  • Here’s what we know about Demi Lovato‘s overdose – MTV
  • Who’s returning for Grey’s Anatomy season 15? – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Donald Trump, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr