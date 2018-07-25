Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce & Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 12:02 am

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Attend a Movie Screening Together!

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Attend a Movie Screening Together!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin pose for a photo with their popcorn while attending the Cinema Society’s screening of Puzzle on Tuesday (July 24) at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.

The 25-year-old actor and the 24-year-old model have been the subject of dating rumors for the past week and their appearance together seemingly confirms they’re a couple!

Last week, Dylan shared a photo on Instagram of him and Barbara watching a World Cup soccer game, which he later deleted.

Barbara also documented their time together in Moscow on her Instagram stories!

DO YOU THINK Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are a cute couple?
Photos: Getty, Starpix/Just Jared
    Why do they look alike 🤣

