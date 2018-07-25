Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Attend a Movie Screening Together!

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin pose for a photo with their popcorn while attending the Cinema Society’s screening of Puzzle on Tuesday (July 24) at the Roxy Cinema in New York City.

The 25-year-old actor and the 24-year-old model have been the subject of dating rumors for the past week and their appearance together seemingly confirms they’re a couple!

Last week, Dylan shared a photo on Instagram of him and Barbara watching a World Cup soccer game, which he later deleted.

Barbara also documented their time together in Moscow on her Instagram stories!

