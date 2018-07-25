'Eighth Grade' Star Elsie Fisher Is Dropping Out Of School!

Elsie Fisher may be starring in a movie about eighth grade but she’s about to drop out of school…sort of!

The 15-year-old actress recently opened up about her flick Eighth Grade and how’s she planning on being homeschooled.

“In eight grade I was going to Los Cerritos back in Thousand Oaks…I’m actually going to try to get homeschooled next year,” Elsie said on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Jimmy joked, “So the result of you making this movie about eighth grade is that you’re going to drop out of school!”

Elsie added, “I think just the experience of being in eighth grade, the real one, makes me want to actually drop out of school because that sucked!”

Check out the entire interview below…