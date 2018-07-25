Expiring From Netflix in August 2018 - Full List Revealed

Netflix has released the official list of movies and television shows expiring from the streaming service on August 1.

Steadily throughout the month, the company will remove various titles and you’ll no longer be able to stream on demand.

There are definitely some fan-favorite titles on this list, so be sure to watch while you can!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix beginning in August.

Click inside to see the movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix in August…

Leaving August 1

3000 Miles to Graceland

Adventures in Babysitting

Can’t Buy Me Love

Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1

Finding Dory

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Reasonable Doubt

The Killing: Seasons 1-3

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

August 2

10 Rules for Sleeping Around

August 5

13 Assassins

August 6

Welcome to Me

August 10

St. Vincent

August 12

For a Good Time, Call…

August 13

Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family

August 16

Being Flynn

Enter the Battlefield

Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3

Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4

Pariah

Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2

Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3

Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4

August 23

Sausage Party

August 25

The Road