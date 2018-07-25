Expiring From Netflix in August 2018 - Full List Revealed
Netflix has released the official list of movies and television shows expiring from the streaming service on August 1.
Steadily throughout the month, the company will remove various titles and you’ll no longer be able to stream on demand.
There are definitely some fan-favorite titles on this list, so be sure to watch while you can!
If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix beginning in August.
Click inside to see the movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix in August…
Leaving August 1
3000 Miles to Graceland
Adventures in Babysitting
Can’t Buy Me Love
Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1
Finding Dory
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Reasonable Doubt
The Killing: Seasons 1-3
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
August 2
10 Rules for Sleeping Around
August 5
13 Assassins
August 6
Welcome to Me
August 10
St. Vincent
August 12
For a Good Time, Call…
August 13
Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family
August 16
Being Flynn
Enter the Battlefield
Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3
Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4
Pariah
Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3
Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2
Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3
Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4
August 23
Sausage Party
August 25
The Road
