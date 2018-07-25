Faye Dunaway & SoKo Star in Gucci Sylvie 2018 Campaign - Watch!

Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 5:54 pm

Faye Dunaway and SoKo are the stars of the newest Gucci campaign!

The 77-year-old Mommie Dearest screen legend and the 32-year-old French musician both appear in the campaign film for the fashion house’s latest campaign, released on Wednesday (July 25).

The campaign features SoKo playing Faye‘s daughter.

“Dunaway’s character spends her days being ferried around in a chauffeur-driven limo, signing autographs, shopping on Rodeo Drive, lounging poolside, playing tennis and living a life of luxurious leisure. This is seen through the eyes of her daughter, who is often her companion. The third character in these scenes is the mother’s ever-present Sylvie bag. The film concludes with the mother giving her daughter a Sylvie handbag of her own, as a symbolic gift, to treasure across generations,” the brand announced.

The campaign was photographed and directed by Petra Collins.

Watch below!
Credit: Petra Collins; Photos: Gucci
