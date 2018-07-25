'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere Details & Prequel News Revealed!

We have some new information on Game of Thrones, including news about the upcoming prequel as well as the final season!

HBO President, Casey Bloys, was asked when the final season would premiere on HBO and he responded that it would arrive in the “first half” of 2019. Previously, seasons had premiered in April or March.

In addition, an untitled Game of Thrones prequel project is looking to start in the new year!

“When I say we’re hoping to go into production in 2019, we have to find a director, we have to cast it,” Casey added.

Stay tuned!