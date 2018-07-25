Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 12:45 pm

'Game of Thrones' Final Season Premiere Details & Prequel News Revealed!

We have some new information on Game of Thrones, including news about the upcoming prequel as well as the final season!

HBO President, Casey Bloys, was asked when the final season would premiere on HBO and he responded that it would arrive in the “first half” of 2019. Previously, seasons had premiered in April or March.

In addition, an untitled Game of Thrones prequel project is looking to start in the new year!

“When I say we’re hoping to go into production in 2019, we have to find a director, we have to cast it,” Casey added.

Stay tuned!
