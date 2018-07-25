Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts to Being Named 'Most Hated Celebrity' Back in 2013: 'Really? More Than Chris Brown?'

Gwyneth Paltrow is on the cover of the New York Times‘ magazine, which comes out on July 29.

Here’s what the 45-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On being named the Most Hated Celebrity by Star magazine in 2013: “I remember being like: Really? More than, like, Chris Brown? Me? Really? Wow. It was also the same week that I was People’s Most Beautiful Woman. For a minute I was like: Wait, I don’t understand. Am I hated to the bone or am I the world’s most beautiful?”

On the response to her “conscious uncoupling” statement: “I was really saying we’re in a lot of pain, we failed at this; we’re going to try and do it in a different way. But I was so raw that I didn’t anticipate…I think that was an instance where it really hit me that an insouciance with language from me is different than from somebody else.”

For more from Gwyneth, visit NYTimes.com.